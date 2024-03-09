Army gets 24x7 access to China flashpoint

Guwahati: The Sela Tunnel, a vital infrastructure project in Arunachal Pradesh facilitating year-round connectivity to the India-China flashpoint of Tawang, was officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The inauguration took place during the PM’s visit to the northeast, where he virtually dedicated the tunnel to the nation as part of the Viksit Bharat Viksit North East programme in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. Constructed by the Border Roads Organisation at an altitude of 13,000 feet, the tunnel spans the route connecting Tezpur, Assam, to Tawang in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

With a total expenditure of `825 crore, the tunnel promises all-weather connectivity to Tawang through Sela Pass on the Balipara-Chariduar- Tawang Road, significantly enhancing the preparedness of the Armed Forces and fostering socio-economic development in the border region.

In his address, Modi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to development of Northeast, emphasising the Sela Tunnel’s role in facilitating all-weather connectivity and enhancing travel convenience for the people of Tawang. He highlighted ongoing tunnel projects in the region to bolster infrastructure. The Prime Minister criticised the previous neglect of border village development and reiterated his governance philosophy focused on national needs rather than electoral considerations. He pledged to visit the engineering marvel personally in his next term to meet with defence personnel.

Using the new Austrian Tunnelling Method, the Sela Tunnel incorporates state-of-the-art safety features. It comprises Tunnel 1, a 980-metre-long single tube tunnel, and Tunnel 2, a 1555-metre-long twin tube tunnel featuring one bi-lane tube for traffic and one escape tube for emergencies.

The foundation stone for the tunnel was laid by Prime Minister Modi on February 9, 2019, with construction commencing on April 1, 2019. Overcoming challenges posed by difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions, the tunnel was completed within five years.

Over the last three years, the BRO has achieved a milestone by completing 330 infrastructure projects at a total cost of Rs 8,737 crore.