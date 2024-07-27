Top
Army foils attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team in Kupwara, 1 killed:

PTI
27 July 2024 5:58 AM GMT
Representational image (PTI)
New Delhi/Srinagar: The Indian Army on Saturday foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in Kamakari sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, in which a Pakistani intruder was killed, military sources said.The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistan Army and terrorists.

"Action by Border Action Team has been foiled by alert Indian Army troops this morning in Kamakari Sector," one of the sources said.

"One Pakistani intruder has been killed. Five personnel have suffered injuries in the ensuing operations," he added.

Further details of the operation are awaited, they said.


PTI
