AP’s Rs 115-Crore Summer Action Plan for Drinking Water

Vijayawada: AP chief secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has directed officials to ensure that there is no drinking water problem anywhere in the state till the end of coming June.

Reviewing the drinking water supply position with officials of departments concerned on Thursday, he wanted necessary steps taken to ensure that fresh drinking water is supplied wherever required in the state.

In this regard, the chief secretary asked authorities to complete all fresh water projects, so that drinking water could be made available on a war footing. He ordered officials of water resources, and rural and municipal water supply departments to pay special attention to the management of various drinking water schemes.

Jawahar Reddy underlined that a summer action plan has been prepared with an estimate of Rs 115 crore to overcome any water crises during the summer. He directed officials to carry out necessary repairs to various bore wells and other sources of freshwater supply.

The chief secretary said all complaints received at the 1904 call centre from anywhere in the state must be promptly attended to and the drinking water issue resolved.

Chief Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Shashi Bhushan Kumar said a plan has been prepared in advance to supply water through tankers till June to 1,354 habitations, which face high water crises.

Municipal Administration commissioner Srikesh Balaji Rao said at present, fresh water is being supplied once a day to 47 urban local bodies (ULBs), twice a day in 29 ULBs, once in two days in 43 ULBs and once in three days in Kadapa, Penugonda, Ongole and Hindupur. Balaji Rao maintained that appropriate measures are being taken to improve the supply of fresh water in these four ULBs.

Special Chief Secretary S.S. Rawat, secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana, ENCR (RWS) V. Krishna Reddy, and ENC (Public Health) Ananda Rao participated in the meeting.