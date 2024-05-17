AP’s e-office upgrade deferred

Vijayawada: The AP government has deferred the proposed upgrade of ‘e-office’ – the application which deals with various aspects of administration in Andhra Pradesh – has been deferred as per directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The upgrade had been scheduled from May 17 to May 25 as per the directive of MeitY (Ministry of electronics and information technology) and the NIC (National Informatics Centre).

AP chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena reportedly got in touch with officials of the National Informatics Centre and advised them to defer the planned upgradation.

Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had addressed a letter to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Thursday objecting to the proposed upgradation of e-office, contending that it will be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Naidu contended that once the process of upgradation starts, services of the e-office application would not be available to the CMO, CS office, departments of the secretariat and heads of departments from May 17 to May 25.

He feared that this period could be utilised to delete important files and documents related to the YSRC government’s decisions involving omissions and commissions, irregularities and deviations, and diversions of the resources.



