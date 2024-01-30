Appt Orders to Nurses OK, but Where Are Job Notifications, Asks Harish

Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Tuesday said the plan of the Congress government to hand over appointment orders to staff nurses was a “political distraction” to divert the attention of the people from its unmet election promises.

In a statement, Harish Rao said while the BRS government was diligently recruiting staff the Congress government had hurriedly issued appointment letters to staff nurses to claim credit for giving jobs while not keeping its promise on jobs notifications which it said it would issue on February 1.

Harish Rao demanded fulfilment of Congress’ assurance to fill two lakh posts within a year and recalled that Congress’ job calendar promises included Group 1 notification on February 1, Group 2 on April 1, and Group 3 and 4 appointments on June 1.