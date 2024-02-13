Apoorva Rao Assumes Charge As TSRTC Joint Director, First Woman To Secure Post

Hyderabad: K. Apoorva Rao became the state’s first woman IPS officer to be posted as the TSRTC joint director, with her appointment coming against the backdrop of the government’s Maha Lakshmi scheme aimed at empowering women by giving them free bus rides.

Apoorva assumed office and took to her chambers at the Hyderabad Bus Bhavan on Tuesday, after the government decided to appoint her from her current role of SP.

Apoorva, a 2014 batch IPS officer from Hyderabad, has worked as the SP of Wanaparthy, Gadwal and Nalgonda districts.

TSRTC’s managing director V.C. Sajjanar congratulated Apoorva Rao after she assumed responsibility as the joint director of TSRTC. She was advised to work with a commitment to develop the organisation.

On the occasion, Apoorva Rao thanked the government for appointing her as a joint director.

She said that the Maha Lakshmi free bus facility scheme for women “ambitiously introduced by the Telangana government” is being implemented successfully and she will do her best to implement the scheme more effectively.

She said that she would support the growth of TSRTC, which is making its mark in the country's public transport system.