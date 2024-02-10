Top
APEPDCL Bags Two National Awards for Power Performance

DC Correspondent
10 Feb 2024 5:31 PM GMT
The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company (APEPDCL) earned double honors at the national level for its commitment to uninterrupted power and quality consumer service. (Representation Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam:The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company (APEPDCL) earned double honors at the national level for its commitment to uninterrupted power and quality consumer service.

Finance director D. Chandram received the awards on behalf of CMD Prudhvitej Immadi during the Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI) ceremony in Belgaum, Karnataka.

The recognition came at the 24th Regulatory & Policymakers Retreat, a conference exploring AI and machine learning solutions for reducing energy losses. Within the IPPAI Power Awards-2024, APEPDCL was lauded for both its service excellence and consumer awareness initiatives.

Expressing his delight, CMD Immadi credited the achievement to effective implementation of government schemes and the dedication of staff. "These national awards stand as a testament to APEPDCL's commitment to providing reliable and quality power to our consumers," he stated.

DC Correspondent
