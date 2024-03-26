AP to Seek 15 tmc-ft of Krishna Water from Nagarjunasagar Dam

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh would claim its right to get 15 tmc-ft of Krishna water from Nagarjunasagar Dam to cater to the drinking water needs of four districts - Palnadu, Guntur, Prakasam and parts of Bapatla - from April to July.

As per an earlier agreement on Krishna water sharing between AP and Telangana in the presence of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), this state got its share of 45 tmc-ft while Telangana got 35 tmc-ft of water in the ratio of 66:34 between AP and TS. The allotted water is expected to last up to May.



However, Telangana used 41 tmc-ft of water, six tmc-ft more than what was allotted, while AP used 42 tmc-ft against its allotted 45 tmc-ft. AP can thus seek an additional three tmc-ft of water from the Nagarjunasagar Dam up to May.



The AP water resources department complains that though Telangana used excess water from the dam, the KRMB remained silent about it and is not asking the Telangana authorities to avoid excess pumping of water.



A three-member committee comprising the engineers-in-chief of the two states and a KRMB member is holding a meeting next month. AP intend to raise the issue of allotting 15 tmc-ft of water for the state.



AP officials say that, out of the proposed distribution of 21 tmc-ft of water in the ratio of nearly 15 and six tmc-ft between AP and TS respectively, TS has consumed the excess six tmc-ft. “Hence, we want the available 15 tmc-ft water to be given to AP.”



The AP authorities say that water from the dam can, however, be drawn by the TS to meet the drinking water needs of the people of Hyderabad.



Once KRMB issues the direction allowing AP to get its share of 15 tmcft from the dam, the Krishna water will flow into parts of AP through the Right Main Canal covering four districts. “This would ensure supply of drinking water to the local people.”



Nagarjunasagar project’s chief engineer R. Muralinath Reddy said, “We intend to raise the issue of allotment of 15 tmc-ft of Krishna water from Nagarjunasagar dam to AP, before the three-member KRMB meeting. This will help AP meet the drinking water needs of four districts up to July and avoid any short supply of water.”

