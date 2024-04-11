AP to impose curbs on sale of liquor to comply with poll code

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government would impose curbs on the quantum of sale of liquor at the government retail outlets to avoid its misuse during the elections as part of implementation of the model of code conduct in the state.



As per MCC norms, the quantum of liquor to be sold at the retail outlets will be decided based on the quantum of sale of liquor registered in the corresponding month last year. This quantum will be counted for a day on an average. The sales will be allowed for upto an addition of 30 per cent excess - to the quantum of the previous month.

Similarly, the quantum of liquor to be lifted from the AP state Beverages Corporation depots will also be fixed on the lines of lifting of stocks on the corresponding same day the last year, with a 50 per cent excess quantum.

This is to avoid misuse of liquor by political parties to lure voters.

With the EC’s announcement of the poll schedules for the state for May 13 and counting of votes on June 4, the line-up of candidates of all parties is complete - with an exception for one or two seats. The electioneering is gaining momentum with leaders from the YSRC, Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP hitting the roads.

Moreover, as the day temperatures have started rising in the summer, the demand for liquor and beer is huge. This is forcing the liquor retail outlets to increase the quantum of sale and also to lift huge stocks of liquor from the APSBCL depots.

At this juncture, the election authorities stepped in and issued directions to send reports on the lifting of stocks and sale of liquor, on a daily basis, to the district election officer. Accordingly, the excise authorities would impose curbs on sale of liquor and also on lifting of stocks.

Meanwhile, the excise authorities maintain that a few liquor outlets in urban and rural areas started selling liquor of more than permissible limits.

On the other hand, the retailers are unwilling to share the details of the quantum of sale, fearing trouble from the election authorities as they started surpassing the limits of late.

AP has 2,394 government retail liquor outlets. The APSBCL says the quantum of sale of liquor has gone up by 1.25 per cent and beer by 13.13 per cent, due to the heatwave, while the average daily sale proceeds were of `64-65 crore in the state.