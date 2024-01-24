AP Moves SC to Cancel Naidu’s Anticipatory Bail in IRR Case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has moved the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Wednesday to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu by the High Court in the case related to anomalies in alignment of Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR).

The AP High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Naidu on January 10 in three cases. One related to anomalies in alignment of Amaravati IRR, two, the free sand policy, and the liquor case.

While granting the anticipatory bail, the High Court had imposed certain conditions on Naidu, like not making any public comments related to the cases against him. Naidu is the accused number 1 in the IRR case along with then minister Ponnuru Narayana, accused number 2, and others. It is alleged that the TD chief and Narayana designed IRR in such a manner that it benefitted TD leaders, including Lingamanenis and Heritage owners, who have properties in the area.







