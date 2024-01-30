AP Ministers Credit ‘YSR Aasara’ for Empowering Women

Visakhapatnam: The YSR Aasara, the loan waiver programme of DWCRA members, has changed the lives of the women in the state, said education minister Botsa Satyanarayana and revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, who addressed public meetings in their respective districts of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam on Monday.

Addressing people in the Aasara fourth tranche distribution programme in Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district, Botsa Satyanarayana said that in order to upgrade the living standards of women, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched several schemes for them.

“He has been providing all the schemes without looking at the political affiliation of the beneficiaries,” he added.

The minister announced that very soon the foundation stone would be set for a 100-bed hospital in Cheepurupalli. He distributed a cheque for Rs 11.54 crore as the fourth tranche of the Aasara, benefiting 14,727 members of self-help groups in Cheepurupalli mandal. He also inaugurated a village health clinic and RBK centre in the mandal and distributed house pattas to 41 homeless families.

Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, addressing women in Balaga in Srikakulam town, said the YSR Aasara brightened the lives of women in the state.

He said the YSRC was not a kind of party to give word before elections and later go back on the promise. “Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy heard the woes of women during his padayatra and promised them to clear the DWCRA loans in four phases. The manifesto has been printed since then. As promised, he gave all four phases,” Prasada Rao said.

He said that even after 75 years of independence, people were still deprived of food, good health, and education. It was the YSRC government that fulfilled the basic needs of the people by launching various kinds of welfare schemes.

“The government spent `500 crore to provide houses and house sites for 20,000 beneficiaries in four and a half years,’’ the minister said.