AP medical student faces harassment in Kazakhstan University

Visakhapatnam: A female student from Visakhapatnam pursuing medical studies in Kazakhstan has alleged harassment by the university administration and fellow students.

The student landed in Almaty city on March 11. Her journey faced hurdles soon after she began attending classes at Caspian University.

The university assigned her a room in the boys' hostel, which she refused to take due to safety concerns. University officials threatened to withhold her passport until she complied with their order.

Feeling unsafe and harassed, the girl sent a video message to her parents detailing the unhygienic living conditions, smoking habits among students, obscene behaviour, and harassment from fellow students.

The video also featured threats from seniors, asking her to remain mum about the situation or face the consequences. The university demanded full payment of the course fee before allowing her to leave.

Distressed by the video scenes, the parents approached the Gajuwaka police, claiming they were misled by GVK Consultancy in Visakhapatnam about lack of separate gender-based housing. They also contacted the consultancy to relocate their daughter to a safer accommodation.

However, Deccan Chronicle learns that no official police complaint has been filed yet. Sources suggest that the girl student’s parents and the consultancy reached a compromise, opting not to involve the police. She reportedly boarded a flight back to Visakhapatnam and was expected to arrive in the city on Friday morning.