AP Govt Issues GO for IE-Campaign

Vijayawada:The government of Andhra Pradesh has issued a G.0. 79 on Saturday, officially launching its IE-Campaign, to increase enrolment in government junior colleges by explaining students about diverse range of courses available and their scope in future. Principal secretary to government Praveen Prakash issued the G.O, for creating mass awareness of courses under various streams such as — health and paramedical, agriculture, engineering and technology, business and commerce, home science, agriculture, each catering to diverse interests and career aspirations. Praveen Prakash said that the campaign's core lies in the revitalisation of 504 high schools, transforming them into full-fledged junior colleges. This expansion, coupled with the existing 474 colleges, creates a robust network of 978 institutions across the state.