AP government warns against baby gender tests

Teena Thomas
1 May 2024 3:48 AM GMT
VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr. Geetha Bai has warned against conducting gender determination tests at hospitals or diagnostic centres, as it would lead to action against them.

Dr. Geetha Bai carried out surprise checks at several hospitals, diagnostic centres and clinics in the district, including in Kanuru, Pamarru and Kuchipudi. She inspected the functioning of clinics and ultrasound equipment. She advised the staff about the guidelines to be followed under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sax Selection) Act,1994, while conducting various tests.

The DMHO advised private hospitals, nursing homes and laboratories about maintenance of proper records. She verified their permits.

Dr. Geetha Bai stressed on the importance of fire safety equipment at healthcare facilities. Any lapses in adhering to fire safety regulations will result in strict action, she warned.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
gender determination tests gender detection tests ap government 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
