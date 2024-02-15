AP government promises all assistance for setting up new industries

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath on Wednesday set the foundation stones for many industries that are being set up with a total investment of Rs 4,178 crore.

The minister said the government will provide all assistance to those who come forward to set up new industries in the state. In online mode, he set foundation stones and inaugurated all the eight projects of India Limited, APIIC, AP MSME Corporation, the Birla group, Hella Infra and Vesuvius India Ltd, from the Velagapudi state secretariat.

Amarnath launched the RAMP (raising & accelerating MSME productivity) programme, a website created in the name of AP MSME One.



The minister said AP stood first in the country in the ease of doing business, for the last three years. While 11 industrial corridors are being established across the country, the Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Hyderabad industrial corridors are being established in AP, he noted.



Stating that AP has a 974-km-long sea coast, the minister said the coastal area was very suitable for the establishment of industries. After the formation of the present government, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is constructing four major ports at a cost of ` 20,000 crore. Ten fishing harbours are also being established.



Amarnath clarified that this government is giving utmost priority to helping MSMEs to improve employment opportunities for the local youth. As a part of this, 2,00,050 MSME units have been set up in the state in the last four years.



Efforts are being made to establish more than 50 industrial clusters in 26 districts to provide more employment opportunities to the youth, Amarnath added.



State industries secretary N. Yuvaraj said as part of the process of signing MoUs in the Global Investment Summit, industries are performing the foundation stone laying and inauguration of companies that are being established with `4,178 crore with support from the commerce department.



Among them, Birla Carbon India Pvt Ltd in Naidupet of Tirupati district will provide `1,700 crores to 250 persons.



He said the foundation stone was set for the carbon black manufacturing unit, work on which is going on. Also, new PVC pipes and fittings units will provide employment to 400 people with an investment of `260 crore under Hella Infra Marketing Pvt Ltd in Tirupati district.



The compressed biogas plants under Reliance Energy will provide employment to 576 people in eight regions of AP, with an investment of `1,024 crore in Paravada of Anakapalli district. The Vesuvius India Ltd, with an investment of `250 crore, would provide employment to 500 persons.



Yuvaraj explained that, similarly, under the authority of APIIC, units are being established in the Srikalahasti start-up area of Tirupati district with an investment of `423 crore, and in the Nakkapalli startup area of Anakapali district with `395 crore.



He said the Gold Cluster Common Facility Centre, which was established under MSME Corporation with `8 crore, is being launched by minister Amarnath. Also, RAMP programme (Raising And Accelerating MSME Productivity) is being started across the state with the joint partnership of the central government and AP MSME with an investment of `118 crore.

APIIC MD Praveen Kumar, industries commissioner Rajeshwar Reddy, CEO AP MSME development corporation Sethu Madhavan, Aditya Birla group company AP Telangana head Rachit, Vivek Taneja of Reliance Bio Energy, South India head KR Raghunad of Hella Inpra marketing company, Rohit Baheti of Vesuvius India Ltd, Jaggayapet Gold Cluster MD Ramakrishna and industries department officials participated in the event.

Collectors of the respective districts and many public representatives participated in the event in virtual mode.

