AP gets new intelligence head, Vijayawada police chief

Vijayawada: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued an order posting two senior IPS officers as AP intelligence chief and commissioner of police, Vijayawada.

As per the order, Kumar Vishwajeet will be the new DGP of Intelligence. P.H.D. Ramakrishna has been appointed as the Vijayawada police commissioner.

Both officers have been asked to take charge immediately.

ECI had recently transferred incumbent intelligence head P.S.R. Anjaneyulu and Vijayawada commissioner Kanti Rana Tata for their lapse in providing adequate security to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, which led to a stone-pelting attack, injuring the CM above his left eyebrow.

At the time, Jagan Mohan Reddy had been standing on top of the bus, greeting people as part of his Memantha Siddham programme.