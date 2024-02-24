AP elections: TDP-JSP announces first list of candidates

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday announced their first joint list of 118 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.The two leaders, however, said the seat allocation had been done keeping in mind the need to accommodate the BJP in case the saffron party decides to join the alliance.TDP candidates will be contesting from 94 constituencies while Janasena will contest from 24 seats, as per the first list."This union is for the future of the state. This is the first step for a great effort," said Naidu, addressing a press conference at his Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli on the TDP-Janasena alliance.Seat sharing arrangement for the remaining 57 of the 175 Assembly constituencies are expected to be announced soon.As part of the alliance, Janasena will contest three Lok Sabha seats of the total of 25 from the state.TDP sources said currently discussions were underway with the BJP for a possible pre-poll alliance.