AP Education Tableau Secures Third Place in People’s Choice Category

29 Jan 2024 7:49 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh, under the theme "Viksit Bharat," won the third-place position amidst 28 competing tableaux. (DC file photo)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh's education department tableau captured hearts and earned recognition at the 75th Republic Day parade in New Delhi, bagging the third prize in the prestigious People's Choice category.

The state government, in a press release issued on Monday, expressed pride in the achievement and commended the tableau's impactful portrayal of the education reforms undertaken in Andhra Pradesh under the theme of "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India). The vibrant display resonated with a large number of viewers, solidifying its third-place position amidst 28 competing tableaux.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
