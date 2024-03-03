AP College Student Drowns in Mamallapuram, 4 Missing

Chennai: A college student belonging to Bangarupalem mandal of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh drowned and four others were missing when a giant wave carried them away when they were bathing in the sea behind the shore temple at Mamallapuram on Saturday. Fishermen in the area rescued five students.

The Coast Guard have launched a search for the missing students. The rescued students have been sent to the Chengalpet district government hospital.

The students were part of the 18-member students team of S.V.C.R. Government Arts College in Chittoor district’s Palamaner and 26-member team from Penna Cement College in Anantapur district who were on a week-end visit to the shore temple. While the rest of the students kept back, 10 students entered the sea behind the temple at around 8.30 am.

When they were bathing in the sea, a giant wave fell over them and washed them away. The fishermen in the area rushed to the spot on being alerted by the students and the college staff on the coast and rescued five of the students. They also retrieved the body of a student, Vijay, a student of S.V.C.R. Government Arts College.

The police said four students — Petty Raju and Sesha Reddy of Penna Cement College and Parthi Prabhu and Monish of the S.V.C.R. College were missing.

The police have sought further details about the students from authorities in Andhra Pradesh.

Since the sea behind the shore temple is very rough and dangerous due to the sudden and unexpected giant waves, tourists are prohibited from entering it. The police have placed warning boards in Tamil and English at the place.