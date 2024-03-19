AP Adhered to PM Security Protocol in Entirety, Asserts YV Subba Reddy

Visakhapatnam: YSRC north Andhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy asserted that the Andhra Pradesh government adhered to all the security protocols of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Chilakaluripeta public meeting on Sunday.

“There has been no violation as alleged by the three-party opposition alliance parties,” Subba Reddy maintained on Tuesday.

The three partners of NDA alliance in AP – Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party – have demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) take stringent action against the state’s director general of police for failing to take adequate security measures during the PM’s public meeting.

“The alliance organised its first meeting in Chilakaluripeta. The three parties never told the government how many people would gather. Yet, we followed the security protocol in toto,” the ruling party’s regional coordinator asserted.

Among other things, he disclosed that the issue related to an announcement on Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat, from which YSRC has not nominated any candidate, will be resolved soon.

“There is still time for the elections. We will find a suitable candidate,” Subba Reddy told reporters.

He said that the Siddham Bus Yatra will commence from March 27. The Chief Minister will travel by this bus from Idupulapaya to Ichchapuram while campaigning for YSRC in the assembly and parliament constituencies along the route, he added.