Any Decision on Kaleshwaram Barrages Only on NDSA Advice: Revanth

DC Correspondent
13 Feb 2024 6:58 PM GMT
Any Decision on Kaleshwaram Barrages Only on NDSA Advice: Revanth
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the state government will not initiate any action on its own at the three barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Medidgadda: The state government will not initiate any action on its own with respect to the storage of water at the three barrages of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS), Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday.

"While the Medigadda barrage could collapse any second, the Annaram and Sundilla barrages are tottering and this, without them holding any water. It is risky if water is stored and the barrages could collapse. Our government will seek advise from experts and will soon write to the National Dam Safety Authority to study all three barrages," Revanth Reddy said.

Responding to a question from reporters on whether the government plans to store water at the barrages this monsoon, Revanth Reddy said "At this stage, the way forward will be to follow NDSA advice. We will also fully cooperate with the NDSA to the get to the bottom of the reasons why Medigadda collapsed."

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
