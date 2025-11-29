‘Anti-Himanta’ Mood Worries BJP in Assam

New Delhi: Factionalism and growing discontent against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma within a section of the party have become a major concern for the BJP. With elections approaching, anti-incumbency is also weighing heavily on the party. To counter this, the leadership is planning to field a considerable number of new faces, including women. The 126-member Assam Assembly will go to polls early next year. The BJP has set a target of 103 seats and will contest the elections along with its alliance partners AGP, UPPL and BPF.

Efforts are also underway to contain factionalism and the rising “anti-Himanta” sentiment in the state unit. The BJP’s first step toward addressing these issues was to appoint a “balanced and younger” team of office-bearers. The Central leadership has reportedly advised state leaders multiple times to rein in factionalism and resolve internal disputes.

To strengthen the party ahead of elections, BJP state unit chief Dilip Saikia has been reaching out to senior and veteran leaders who felt sidelined, involving them in poll-related activities. Saikia took charge of the party’s state unit in January this year.

While development will remain one of the BJP’s major poll planks, a resurgent Congress has also begun an aggressive campaign, accusing the ruling party of communalising the elections and “allowing large-scale corruption.”

Unfazed by these charges, the Chief Minister has reiterated his commitment to introducing the Uniform Civil Code, and the state assembly has recently passed a bill banning polygamy. Sarma has also been leading the campaign against illegal immigration.

The death of singer Zubin Garg has added another layer to the political debate, with the Chief Minister calling it a “plain and simple murder” and accusing the Congress of shielding the suspects, while the opposition has accused him of exploiting public grief.