Another BRS Councillor Arrested for Land Grab

Warangal: As part of the crackdown on the land mafia by BRS leaders and the encroachers of government and private lands of innocent people, Bhupalpally police arrested councillor Kotha Haribabu of BRS on charges of land grabbing.

Bhupalpally circle inspector Naresh Kumar said Haribabu, who is a strong supporter of ex-MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy of BRS, was arrested following the orders by SP Kirren Khare after receiving a complaint.

Haribabu had threatened the land owners and tried to grab the 10 acres of eucalyptus grove at Kasimpally village under the Bhupalpally municipal limits.

The councillor with the help of his followers grabbed the land by destroying the grove and attacking the watchman and also laid roads to convert it into a real estate venture, said the CI, adding that a case was registered against him after a complaint by the victims. He was sent for remand, the police said.