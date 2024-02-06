Top
Andhra Pradesh Education Reforms Garner Praise From Intellectuals

5 Feb 2024 7:42 PM GMT
Visakhapatnam: An event focusing on "State Education System on the Path of Progress" brought together prominent intellectuals, professors, and education experts on Monday. Held at the civic library, the non-political Joint Action Committee (JAC) forum served as a platform for positive reviews of ongoing educational reforms in Andhra Pradesh.

H. Lajapathi Roy, chairman of Ambedkar University (Srikakulam) and former VC, commended the state government's commitment to providing quality education for all.

M. Jagannadha Rao, former VC of Adikavi Nannaya University, highlighted the government's initiatives in improving accessibility and quality.

K. Srirama Murthy, former principal of AU Arts and Commerce College, praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's focus on technical and high-quality education, drawing parallels with developed nations.

T. Sharon Raju, head of the Education Department at AU, emphasised the reforms' positive impact on marginalized communities, with increased school attendance among SC, ST, BC, and minority groups.

Retired Professor P. Viswanatham, Ch Suryanarayana (AU Commerce Management Dept.), and C. Venkata Rao (retired lecturer) lauded Andhra Pradesh's national leadership in literacy rate.

They commended the focus on qualitative improvements, developing knowledge, skills, and adaptability in students for the 21st century.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
