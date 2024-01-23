Top
Anganwadi workers call off 42-day strike in AP, return to work

Md Illyas
23 Jan 2024 6:44 AM GMT
More than one lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers in Andhra Pradesh concluded their 42-day strike on Tuesday, and returnd to work (DC file image)
VIJAYAWADA: More than one lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers in Andhra Pradesh concluded their 42-day strike on Tuesday, and returnd to work following the state government agreeing to their main demand. The Anganwadi workers were on strike demanding better pay and working conditions. The strike, initiated on December 12, persisted despite the invocation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) by the government.

The state government has committed to address 1t of the 11 main demands put forth by the Anganwadi workers. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor to the government, accused opposition parties of falsely inciting unrest during the strike, emphasising the government's continuous communication efforts with the Anganwadis.

As part of the agreement, salary increments are slated for implementation in July next year, and life insurance coverage, including a 2-lakh accident insurance policy, will commence this year. The age limit for Anganwadi assistants has been raised from 45 to 50 years, and workers will now be eligible for Travel Allowance (TA) and Dearness Allowance (DA) on a monthly and bi-monthly basis, respectively.

Furthermore, the upper age limit for continued service has been set at 62 years, with approved end-of-service benefits providing Rs 1 lakh to Anganwadi workers and Rs 40,000 to helpers completing 62 years of age. The government has allocated Rs 66.54 crore for Anganwadi centers in rented buildings, along with funds for sanitation requirements and maintenance expenses, including painting walls and minor repairs.

