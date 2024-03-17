Anakapalli Collector Orders Removal of All Political Paraphernalia

Visakhapatnam: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the election schedule, Anakapalli collector Ravi Pattan Shetty on Sunday ordered removal of all political paraphernalia, such as portraits and posters of political leaders, from government premises.

Further, unauthorised political advertisements and images on government infrastructure and public transport must be removed within 13 hours.

The collector made the announcements at a press conference in the district collectorate, attended by SP K.V. Muralikrishna, additional SP Vijay Bhaskar, district revenue officer Dayanidhi, and Media Certification and Monitoring Committee nodal officer Lakshmi, among others.

Providing insights, Ravi Shetty said the district has 4,782 ballot units, 3,913 control units, and 4,594 AV plates, along with a buffer stock. There are 1,829 main polling centres, with ARVs (assistant returning officers) appointed for the six constituencies and one parliamentary seat.

The collector said as on January 16, 2024, Anakapalli district has 6,21,996 male voters; 4,56,156 female voters, and 27 transgender voters.

He underlined that to ensure smooth conduct of elections, a Command Control Room has been established at the District Collectorate to monitor the electoral process and offer immediate assistance.

Ravi Shetty said political parties and candidates must adhere to the campaign timings of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be strict penalties for non-compliance.