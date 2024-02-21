Amit Shah to Sound Poll Bugle in Chhattisgarh Today

Bhopal: Union home minister Amit Shah is set to blow the bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May, in Chhattisgarh from Janjgir in the state on Thursday.

Mr Shah is scheduled to arrive in Raipur from Delhi by flight at around 12.25 pm on Thursday and then fly to Kondagaon under Bastar in Chhattisgarh where he will take meeting of the cluster in-charges of BJP to review preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in the state, a BJP spokesman said here on Wednesday.

Sources said that the meeting would deliberate on the prospective candidates for the eleven LS seats in Chhattisgarh.

The meeting is also set to prepare the strategy for the upcoming LS polls in the state, sources said.

Mr Shah is scheduled to fly to Janjgir from Kondagaon to address a public meeting.

He is also scheduled to hold a meeting of senior BJP leaders in the state in Janjgir after the public meeting before leaving for Delhi in the evening, sources said.

BJP had won nine out of 11 LS seats in the 2019 polls.

The two LS seats that went to Congress in the last polls were Bastar (ST) and Janjgir-Champa.

BJP which returned to power in Chhattisgarh in November Assembly elections is eyeing to sweep the upcoming LS polls in the state.