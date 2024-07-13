Amit Shah to Launch Massive Tree Plantation Drive in Indore

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to unveil the massive plantation drive in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.



The local administration plans to plant 51 lakh trees in Indore in 24 hours on Sunday.



Shah is scheduled to kick off the campaign to plant 11 lakh trees in Revati Range in the city, which is part of the project to plant 51 lakh trees in the city, on Sunday, officials said.



State urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya is spearheading the campaign to plant 51 lakh trees in Indore in 24 hours on the day.

“Indore is the cleanest city in India. We are now going to turn the city with the highest green cover in the country”, Vijayvargiya said.



The plantation drive in Indore is a part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign launched in the country at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



As many as 5.5 crore trees are proposed to be planted across Madhya Pradesh under the campaign.

According to Vijayvargiya, the saplings will be monitored for 15 days after their plantation. The trees, if found dead, will be removed and new trees will be planted at their places.



The tree plantation drive proposes to plant 51 lakh trees in Indore every year.



Shah is also scheduled to inaugurate the Prime Minister College of Excellency, built in each district in the state, on Sunday.



He is scheduled to return to Delhi on the same day.