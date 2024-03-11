Amit Shah To Explain Panna Pramukh Strategy to BJP Booth Level Leaders in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah will address booth-level leaders and other party leaders on micro poll management strategies at Lal Bahadur Stadium on Tuesday. The meeting is expected to be attended by around 8,000 to 10,000 active party leaders.

Shah will define the strategy to be adopted in the state where the party is considering that it would directly face the Congress as the BRS has almost lost out from the contest, getting relegated to the third position.

He could also explain the party's 'Panna Pramukh model’, which helped the party to register spectacular wins in Gujarat. This model allows the party to appoint a representative or panna pramukh for all the voters mentioned on each page of the electoral list. This representative will directly engage with voters, who figure on each page of the electoral list, on behalf of the party.

Earlier in the day, the home minister is likely to meet with top state leaders and review the preparedness of the state party unit for the Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, BJP floor leader in the Assembly Aleti Maheshwar Reddy said the three-tier system in the BJP starts from the booth level. The party will have eight to 10 leaders working at every booth, who will be led by the Panna Pramukh.

According to BJP state vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, booth level leaders will coordinate with each Panna Pramukh, who takes care of around 30 to 35 voters and will meet each and every family before the Lok Sabha elections.

Looking at the impact of social media on the election management to influence the voters, Shah will also hold a meeting with social media warriors at Imperial Gardens at Sikh Village. Besides, he will also direct the party leaders to reach out to independent content creators on social media platforms to build a narrative in favour of the party in the Lok Sabha polls.