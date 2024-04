Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Banswada in the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency on April 25. TS BJP general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy said Shah would arrive in Hyderabad and proceed to Banswada to address the public meeting at 11 am. Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, BJP OBC Morcha president Dr. K. Laxman, BJP election incharge Abhay Patil, and Zaheerabad candidate B.B. Patil will take part in the public meeting.