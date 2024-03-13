Amit Shah Introduces DK Aruna As Party Nominee for Lok Sabha Polls

Hyderabad: A single word from Union home minister Amit Shah about the party’s vice-president D.K. Aruna brought jubilation in the camp of her followers at booth-level leaders meeting at LB Stadium on Tuesday.

Before beginning the speech, Shah introduced nine of the party’s candidates from the state. While speaking about other senior leaders on the dais, Shah introduced Aruna as party’s vice-president and candidate (`pratyashi’).

Aruna and another senior leader and former MP, AP Jithender Reddy, have been trying for the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat and the party has not announced the candidate in the first phase. Jithender Reddy was present on the dais when Shah referred to Aruna as a candidate.

While referring to Madhavi Latha, who is pitted against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Shah asked her to come on the dais before the party workers and the crowd responded with `Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.