Amit Shah, BJP Leaders View Ram Temple Event at Temples

New Delhi: Top BJP leaders, including party chief J.P. Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah, watched the live streaming of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and joined festivities at different locations in the national capital on Monday morning.

Nadda, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and other party leaders, was present at the Jhandewalan Temple here while Shah, along with Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi and other BJP leaders, attended the event at Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple. They offered prayers at these temples on the occasion.





