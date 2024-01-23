Top
Amit Shah, BJP Leaders View Ram Temple Event at Temples

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
22 Jan 2024 8:04 PM GMT
The leaders watched the live streaming of the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya and joined festivities at different locations in Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union MoS for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi offers prayers at the Laxmi Narayan Temple (Birla Mandir) ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI)

New Delhi: Top BJP leaders, including party chief J.P. Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah, watched the live streaming of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and joined festivities at different locations in the national capital on Monday morning.

Nadda, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and other party leaders, was present at the Jhandewalan Temple here while Shah, along with Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi and other BJP leaders, attended the event at Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple. They offered prayers at these temples on the occasion.


