Ambassador Kwatra Meets US Envoy to India Sergei Gor

Washington: India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra met US envoy to New Delhi Sergei Gor here and said both sides are pursuing robust efforts to achieve the goals set by their leaders for the strategic relationship between the two countries. "Good to catch up with my friend, Amb Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia, during his visit to Washington DC," Kwatra said in a social media post on Monday.

Good to catch up with my friend, Amb Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia, during his visit to Washington DC. Respect and value his partnership, as we continue our robust efforts to achieve the goals agreed by our two leaders for the India-U.S. strategic ties. pic.twitter.com/ZW2v9ywS3x — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) April 6, 2026

"Respect and value his partnership, as we continue our robust efforts to achieve the goals agreed by our two leaders for the India-US strategic ties," he said.