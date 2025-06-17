Amarnath Yatra Route Declared No-Flying Zone

The Amarnath yatra route has been declared as a ‘no-flying zone’ as an additional feature of robust security planning for the annual pilgrimage to the revered place of Hindu worship tucked away in the Kashmir lower Himalayas.Meanwhile, in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities are not only implementing extensive measures on ground to ensure the pilgrims’ safety and logistics, they have also launched a comprehensive verbal and promotional campaign to alleviate apprehensions and instill confidence among them.The official sources here said that given the yatra’s scale, with over half a million devotees likely to turn up to pay obeisance and have darshan of fully formed natural Shivling or ice-lingam of Lord Shiva at the 12,729 feet (3882 m) high cave-shrine during the 38-day-yatra beginning on July 3 it is plausible that aerial restrictions, including drone bans, are enforced to ensure safety of the pilgrims and service providers.The sources said that the J&K Home Department on the orders of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared the entire yatra route as a no-flying zone following receiving a communique to this effect from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The area which will remain a no-flying zone includes both Pahalgam and Baltal axis.The cave-shrine, the holiest of Hindu places of worship in north India, is at a one-day trek (14-km) from the base-camp of Baltal, 96-km north of summer capital Srinagar, and at three-day trek (34-km) from Chandanwari. Pahalgam, the premier resort of the Valley, is 94-km south-east of Srinagar and 280-km east of Jammu.The restriction applies to all types of aerial devices—including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), drones, and balloons and will remain in force from July 1 to August 10. However, it shall not apply to cases of medical evacuation, disaster management, or surveillance operations conducted by security forces, the sources said, adding that a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for such exceptions will be issued subsequently.A formal order issued by the J&K Home Department said that all stakeholders have discussed the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory and proposed additional logistics provisions. It said that MHA has also advised that the entire route of Amarnath Yatra may be declared as ‘No Flying Zone’ from July 1 to August 10, and, therefore, “with a view to ensure strengthened security during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2025, all the routes of Shri Amarnathji Yatra are hereby declared as ‘No Flying Zone’, including both Pahalgam axis & Baltal axis.”The security measures being put in place for the yatra are being discussed threadbare at a meeting of top J&K administration and security forces officials to be chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan here late Tuesday.As the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, occurring in a key transit area for the yatra and which killed 25 Hindus tourists and a local Muslim horse-handler, has raised concerns about the safety of the upcoming yatra, Home Minister Amit Shah has prioritized security arrangements for the annual event.Acting on his directions, the authorities are unfolding an ever-hardened and robust security framework to safeguard the pilgrims, the service providers and other stakeholders during the yatra. Recently, the MHA approved the deployment of 581 additional companies (approximately 60,000 personnel) of CAPFs and paramilitary forces to secure the significant annual religious event.Apart from these 581 companies, it authorized the J&K administration and the police to utilise 156 CAPF companies already stationed in the region. These include 91 CRPF, 30 SSB, 15 CISF, 13 BSF, and 7 ITBP units, each comprising around 75 to 80 personnel plus their helpers, the sources said, adding that these with additional troops being inducted by the MHA will secure the pilgrimage routes and surrounding areas.The additional 425 companies of CAPFs and paramilitary forces include- 130 BSF, 128 CRPF (including 5 Mahila or women units), 67 SSB, 55 ITBP, and 45 CISF – began arriving in J&K on June 10.Together with the security personnel already stationed in J&K for law and order duties, the additional troops have been tasked with securing the Amarnath cave- shrine, managing pilgrim convoys, dominating sensitive stretches, and maintaining a constant presence along both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. A week or so after the conclusion of the yatra on Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) on August 9 they will be de-inducted.Following a formal request from the J&K administration sent on May 20, the MHA had flashed a communication to (J&K) Chief Secretary Atul Dulloo and DGP Nalin Prabhat on May 23, informing them about the induction of additional troops.The MHA directed the J&K administration to work out the detailed deployment plan in close coordination with the officials of the respective security forces. It was also asked to make comprehensive arrangements for accommodating and supporting the logistics of additional troops.Apart from deploying thousands of personnel from the J&K police, the CRPF, the BSF, the ITBP, and other CAPFs and columns of the Army across the yatra routes, the base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal will witness their increased presence. Also, all other halting places including yatri niwas will have manifold surveillance systems installed.As already reported, the J&K authorities have mandated stringent scrutiny for all service providers, including community kitchen or free langar operators, horse-handlers, porters and vendors. Not only will they have to obtain mandatory registration, each one of them will undergo beforehand police verification to ensure none of them has a criminal background or suspicious links.Only those cleared through this process will be allowed to serve pilgrims and, as in the past, verified service providers will receive unique identification tags for easy monitoring during the yatra.As has been the practice in the past couple of years, CCTV cameras, sniffer dogs, drones, and satellite phones will be used for real-time monitoring along the pilgrimage routes, with aerial surveillance to detect suspicious activities.While the National Highway (NH 44) from Qazigund (the gateway to the Kashmir Valley from the south) to Pahalgam and Baltal is under CCTV surveillance, with additional spotters to monitor for suspicious elements, only the vehicles fitted with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) can drive the pilgrims to the base-camps from Yatri Niwas in Bhagwati Nagar of winter capital Jammu. These RFID’s as an extra feature to ensure safety of the pilgrims will be provided by the CRPF which is the main component of the security grid established for the pilgrimage.Each pilgrim will also be provided with an RFID card, the facility first introduced during the yatra in June-August 2022.As claimed by Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), the RFID chips have played a great role towards keeping track of the pilgrims during the yatra undertaken through rugged hills.Sinha reviewed the security measures for the yatra at a series of meetings of the officials besides at a special sitting of the Unified Command headquarters (UCH) held here over the past couple of weeks.The UCH is overseeing seamless coordination among the Army, paramilitary forces, and local police to address potential threats.Sinha directed the senior officials of armed forces, CAPFs, intelligence agencies and J&K police to take all necessary action to ensure safe and peaceful sacred pilgrimage.While speaking to media persons during a visit to Amarnath last week, Sinha assured the devout Hindus intending to undertake the journey to the cave-shrine tucked that the J&K government and the shrine board, in coordination with the Centre, have implemented extensive security measures for this year’s yatra, scheduled from July 3 to August 9.“I request the devotees to come in large numbers for the yatra. The SASB and the administration have improved the facilities for the pilgrims this year,” he said after participating in the ‘Pratham Puja’ held at the high cave-shrine to mark the ceremonial commencement of the annual pilgrimage to the place of worship on June 11.“I have full faith that significant improvements to essential facilities and services will ensure this year's pilgrimage is memorable and spiritually fulfilling for all devotees. May Baba Amarnathji keep showering his divine blessings on all of us,” the Lt. Governor had said.‘Pratham Puja’ is organized by the SASB every year coinciding with Jyeshtha Purnima, a sacred day in Hindu religion, “to seek the blessings of Lord Amarnath for the peaceful conduct of the annual pilgrimage”. Sinha said that the J&K police, Army, CRPF, and other CAPFs have made foolproof security arrangements for the yatra. “So, I think there is no need for anyone to think about anything, they should come and take Baba’s blessings,” he said.Apparently, he was referring to the Pahalgam terror attack which has indeed raised concerns among pilgrims and stakeholders about the safety of the upcoming yatra. The attack has heightened apprehensions, particularly as it targeted a region critical to the pilgrimage route. The authorities are not only implementing extensive measures on ground to ensure their safety and logistics, they have also launched a comprehensive verbal and promotional campaign to alleviate apprehensions and instill confidence among pilgrims.