Amarnath Yatra Begins: Over 7k Devotees Arrive at Basecamps

SRINAGAR: More than seven thousand devotees including saffron clad hermits or sadhus from across the country had arrived at the basecamps of Pahalgam and Baltal by Wednesday evening before their taking arduous journey through rugged mountains to pay obeisance at Amarnath and have the darshan of fully formed natural Shivling or ice-lingam of Lord Shiva.

The 38-day annual pilgrimage to the revered cave-shrine tucked away in Kashmir Himalayas at a height of a height of 13,000 feet (3,882 m) will officially begin on Thursday from both traditional Pahalgam and shorter Baltal routes.

Earlier at the daybreak Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) flagged off the first batch of devotees for the pilgrimage to Amarnath from Bhagwati Nagar base-camp in Jammu. While extending his best wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe and blissful journey, Sinha said, “This sacred pilgrimage is a journey of faith and self-discovery”. He hoped that their visit to the abode of Lord Shiva would be a “deep soul-stirring experience.”

The April 22 Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, significantly impacted this year’s Amarnath yatra as the gory incident led to a 10.19 percent drop in pilgrim registrations compared to 2024, with cancellations spiking due to fear. However, the SASB officials said that robust security measures, including a three-tier setup, facial recognition systems, and increased personnel, have helped restore confidence, with their noting a gradual uptick in registrations.





They said that the first batch of 5,880 devotees, undeterred by the attack, has arrived at the basecamps of Pahalgam and Baltal, signaling resilience. Also more than one thousand devotees were already camping at the basecamps, waiting to undertake the journey to the cave-shrine on foot or by using horses, ponies or palanquins.

Due to heightened security concerns in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, the J&K government declared all Amarnath yatra routes, including Pahalgam and Baltal, as "No Flying Zones" from July 1 to August 10. Consequently, the SASB suspended helicopter services for the Yatra, a first in years.

The officials claimed that, in spite of alarms, over 3.31 lakh pilgrims had registered by July 2 evening, bolstered by enhanced security measures like a three-tier security setup, facial recognition, and increased personnel. Prior to the Pahalgam attack, 2.36 lakh pilgrims had registered, but post-attack, there was a 10.19 percent drop in registrations, with only 85,000 pilgrims reconfirming their participation.

While speaking to reporters in Jammu, Sinha said, “Undeterred by terror incidents, devotees of Bhole Baba are arriving in huge numbers, demonstrating their immense faith”. He added, “I hope that this year's Yatra will be even more historic than previous years.”

Earlier after attending the ‘Tawi Aarti’ at the Tawi Riverfront in Jammu, the Lt. Governor had said that the eyes of the world are on this year’s Amarnath Yatra and no threats can deter the spirit of people undertaking the pilgrimage to the revered cave-shrine. “The world’s eyes are on this Yatra. The devotees’ resolve is unshakeable. No threats can deter their spirit. With the cooperation and support of everyone, this year’s Yatra will be even more historic than previous years,” he had said, adding, “The entire J&K is experiencing spiritual bliss on the eve of the holy pilgrimage of Amarnath Ji. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are ready to welcome the devotees of Baba Barfani from across the country. May Lord Shiva bless everyone with health, happiness, and harmony. ”

The SASB officials said that the pilgrimage will begin with ‘pratham darshan’ and ‘pooja’ rituals at the cave-shrine early Thursday morning “to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva for the smooth and safe conduct of the pilgrimage”.