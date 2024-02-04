Amarnath Says 3.5 Lakh MSMEs Started During Jagan’s Tenure

Visakhapatnam: Industries minister G. Amarnath on Sunday appealed to opposition and yellow media not to try to harm the future of the state just to win the upcoming elections.

Speaking to media, he said he is ready to discuss the big difference between industrial development during the tenures of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amarnath maintained that during the period of both the leaders, MSMEs had developed beyond expectations. While 1.2 lakh MSMEs had been established during Chandrababu Naidu's tenure, 3.5 lakh MSMEs came up under the dispensation of Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Employment opportunities had been provided to 15 lakh people.

He pointed out that if industries had been started with an investment of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 crore by Chandrababu Naidu government, more than ₹90,000 crore investments came during the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime.

The minister asked media whether the TD chief contested on his own strength after taking away the party from NTR. He maintained that no matter how many days of talks may occur between Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, they will not be able to make any dent in the impending victory of YSRC in the upcoming elections.

Regarding himself, he disclosed that it is not yet clear whether he is contesting the forthcoming election. “My political future is in the hands of Jagan Mohan Reddy. If he is Arjuna in Kurukshetra, I will work like a soldier of his army,” he underlined.