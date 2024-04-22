Alumni in US Vow To Help OU

Hyderabad: The Osmania University International Academic Advisory Committee, which was formed under the Osmania Alumni Foundation, conducted its first meeting on Monday.

The online meeting saw the participation of alumni of the university who are professors, deans, and CEOs in the USA, deans of all faculties, and principals from the campus and constituent colleges of Osmania University.

The committee discussed the terms of upgrading the teaching of the university to match global standards, collaboration and funding for research, conducting float courses and workshops for students and faculty, and mentoring students using the web-based platform created by Osmania Foundation.

The committee also planned for the creation of sub-committees, to facilitate the organisation of courses and workshops.

Prof. Bhiksha Raj, of Carnegie Mellon University in USA said he would be a visiting faculty at the OU College of Engineering for a course on artificial intelligence, and float a three credit course in the subject.

Vice Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder thanked the committee for contributing to the university, and also informed that academia from the UK and other parts of the world would be invited to be a part of this initiative.