Altercation Between Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Independent Candidate

Kurnool: An altercation ensued between finance minister Buggana Rajendranath and an independent candidate P.N. Babu, who is a retired police officer, over the latter continuously following the minister’s convoy.

When the minister asked Babu to stop following him, Babu retorted. Following this Rajendranath asked his followers to prevent the independent candidate from following him.

But when Babu continued following the minister’ convoy, the minister’s followers damaged the independent candidate’s car.

Babu then filed a complaint with police in Dhone against Rajendranath and his followers for damaging his car. Police have, however, not registered a case.

Babu has alleged that police officials are favouring the minister and he could complain to the Election Commission. If necessary, he would also pursue legal action in a court for justice.

Kotla Sujathamma, former legislator and wife of Telugu Desam Dhone candidate Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy, has condemned the incident. She accused the minister of attacking his opponents fearing defeat.