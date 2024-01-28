All Poor Will Get Houses: Dharmana

Visakhapatnam,: Every poor family in the state will get a house in Jagananna Housing Colony as part of Navaratnalu, which was promised by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in his election manifesto, said minister for revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao.

The minister inaugurated Jagananna Housing Colony layout in Vappangi village under Srikakulam rural mandal on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the minister said that all the welfare schemes including housing for all was being given to families based on eligibility and not as per political affiliations.

“Many families left out since Independence without a dwelling unit and now, we are fulfilling their dreams to own a house,’’ the minister told the villagers.

He said around 25 lakh houses were being built under the Navaratnalu of which 20,000 would be built in Srikakulam district alone in the initial phase.

The minister said the government has spent Rs 12,000 crore for purchasing land for construction of these houses.

Prasada Rao asked the people not to trust the Opposition parties and get swayed by their false promises. He appealed to them to repose trust in the YSRC government and vote again in favour of it so that Jagan Mohan Reddy would continue as chief minister and extend the benefits for another five years.

Later the minister inaugurated Rythu Bharosa Kendram and Sachivalayam buildings in the village.