All-Party Delegations Assert PoK Priority in Pakistan Talks

All-party parliamentary delegations on Sunday emphasised a unified global stance against terrorism and asserted that future dialogues with Pakistan should focus solely on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).Interacting with the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is part of an all-party parliamentary delegation visiting Malaysia, said the next dialogue with Pakistan should be only on reclaiming PoK."We have been in talks with them (Pakistan) for decades, despite changes in various paradigms and governments. But one thing remains constant - the conflict with Pakistan."After what happened on April 22, where 26 people were killed at point-blank range solely based on their religion and gender...I want the ruling dispensation to engage in dialogue with Pakistan only to discuss reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Otherwise, these terror attacks will continue," Banerjee, who is part of the delegation led by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, said.India has made it clear that any talks with Pakistan will only be on terrorism and PoK.The Jha-led delegation also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur and conveyed India's principled and resolute stand against terrorism.India has tasked seven multi-party delegations to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.Terrorism is a global menace to be addressed by humanity in unison was the all-party delegation's message as it concluded its visit to Algeria on Sunday.The multi-party delegation was led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda."Terrorism is a global menace to be addressed by humanity in unison. The all-party parliamentary delegation, led by Hon'ble Member of Parliament Mr. Baijayant Jay Panda, briefed the Algerian media, members of think tanks, a cross-section of the Indian diaspora, and friends of India in Algeria. Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad and African Affairs of Algeria graced the occasion," the Indian embassy in Algeria said in a post on X."After the briefing and interaction, tributes were paid to the innocent victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack by observing a minute of silence and laying a wreath," the post said.The delegation also met with Selma Bakhta Mansouri, Secretary of State to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, and apprised her about the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and subsequent developments, the embassy said in another X post."The delegation appreciated Algeria's shared commitment to strengthen the global fight against terrorism and unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," it said.The all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi commenced the final leg of its five-nation visit in Spain by paying homage to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, the Embassy of India in Madrid said in a press release.The tribute was a solemn occasion to reflect on and honour the Mahatma's enduring values of non-violence and peace, it said.Following the ceremony, the delegation engaged with members of the Indian community in Spain. The delegation conveyed a powerful message to the diaspora, emphasising that India remains unshakable and united in its fight against terrorism, which threatens global peace and humanity.The delegation highlighted that its diverse composition reflects a strong national consensus and resolve across political lines to combat this menace. They urged the Indian community in Spain to take pride in their roots, stand united and actively support India's efforts to promote justice and peace.During the interaction, members of the Indian diaspora shared that their Spanish acquaintances had reacted with shock and concern to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, reflecting growing international awareness of the challenges India faces in combating terrorism.The community also expressed strong support for India's counter-terrorism efforts and conveyed their solidarity with the nation.The delegation is scheduled to engage with members of the Spanish government, parliamentarians and civil society representatives. These engagements will provide a platform to brief Spanish leaders on Operation Sindoor and to articulate India's position as the world's fourth-largest economy, committed to peace, stability and a resolute stance against terrorism.Earlier in the day, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said the all-party delegation will "effectively" convey India's stance on terrorism and engage with key stakeholders in the UK.The Prasad-led nine-member team arrived here on Saturday for a three-day visit as part of a European tour.The delegation members paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square Gardens in central London. They recalled Gandhiji's clear understanding that even though "there being no absolute and universal standard of right, terrorism must be held to be wrong in every case", the High Commission of India in London said in a post on X.The delegation also visited Ambedkar Museum in London and paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on the 75th anniversary of the entry into force of the Constitution of India."In commemorating Babasaheb's leadership and vision, they also recalled that one of the most outrageous examples of Pakistan-abetted and directed terror began in Mumbai on 26 November 2008, on the anniversary of the adoption of our Constitution on that day in 1949, the drafting of which was led by Babasaheb Ambedkar."They emphasised the resolve of Indian democracy to confront and defeat terrorism in all its forms," the Indian mission said in another X post.Another parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrived in Brazil on Sunday to convey India's strong national consensus and resolute stance in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestationsThe delegation, which arrived here from Colombia, was received at the airport by Sandeep Kumar Kujur, Charge d'Affaires.The Embassy of India in Addis Ababa in a press release said the parliamentary delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule concluded their visit to Ethiopia on Sunday.In Addis Ababa, the delegation members held rich, intense and fruitful interactions with Ethiopian dignitaries, members of media, academia, civil society, think-tanks as well as the Indian community in Ethiopia, the release said.In these meetings. the Indian delegation conveyed in one voice India's zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism and briefed about developments since the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam. The delegation shared that Operation Sindoor was calibrated, targeted and proportionate, demonstrating India's commitment to countering terrorism without escalating tensions.They emphasised the need to recognize the fact that identifying and firmly dealing with all kinds of terrorists, its perpetrators, supporters, promoters including those who give moral support is the need of hour: working on these lines, India has started dismantling the cross-border terrorism infrastructure, developed and used against India for several decades.The Ethiopian side emphasised its own zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and stressed that terrorism must be condemned. The delegation appreciated the solidarity shown by the Ethiopian leadership in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack and thanked for the support.In the interaction with media and civil society, the parliamentarians gave a detailed briefing on the developments and their meetings in Ethiopia. The delegation also addressed queries raised by journalists regarding recent developments.Addressing the Indian community, the delegation members commended them for upholding the values of tolerance, pluralism, and unity, and for resisting divisive efforts aimed at destabilising India's social fabric. A large number of Ethiopian nationals who studied in India and now assuming important positions in public life expressed their solidarity with India and supported the counter-terrorism measures.Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side strongly responded to the Pakistani attempts by inflicting heavy damage to a number of key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.