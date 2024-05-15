All Building Permissions in Hyderabad from TSbPASS

Hyderabad: All building permissions, occupancy certificates (OC), layout permissions, and group housing permissions in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) jurisdiction, including the ones that fall under the gram panchayats, will be processed through the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TSbPASS).

“The applications hereafter will not be accepted through the Development Permission Management System (DPMS). There is an exemption for the issue of change of land use (CLU) orders,” said an official from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department.

Even after TSbPASS was introduced, DPMS was used in many localities, especially in the city outskirts, because officials have been using it for years.

“The officials and architects were comfortable in using DMPS. Earlier, we trained officials in TSBpBASS,” said a Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) official.

TS-bPASS, however, is a single integrated platform for processing of various permissions required during the development of land and the construction of buildings through self-certification systems within stipulated timelines.