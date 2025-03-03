Ajit Pawar Tables Rs 6,486 Crore Supplementary Demands

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government tabled supplementary demands worth Rs 6,486 crore on the first day of the budget session of the state assembly on Monday. Of them, Rs 2,133.25 crore have been earmarked for schemes sponsored by the Centre.

The supplementary demands include Rs 3,006.28 crore for the rural development department, Rs 1,688.74 for the industry, power and labour departments and Rs 590.28 crore for the urban development department.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the demands on the first day of the Budget Session. Supplementary demands are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocations.

Of the Rs 6,486 crore, the rural development department has received maximum allocation of Rs 3,006.28 crore, industry, energy, labour and mining department Rs 1,688.74 crore, urban development department Rs 590 crore, higher and technical education department Rs 412.36 crore, cooperation, marketing and textile department Rs 313.93 crore, environment and climate change department Rs 255.51 crore, revenue and forest department Rs 67.20 crore, OBC department Rs 67.12 crore and public work department Rs 46.35 crore.

Meanwhile, women and child welfare minister Aditi Tatkare said that the Ladki Bahin scheme installments for the months of February and March will be paid by the end of the budget session.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said that the increase in the monthly instalments from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 under the scheme will be budgeted and implemented.

Under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, eligible women receive a monthly aid of Rs 1,500, which has benefited approximately 2.46 crore women from July to January.

The Budget session, which commenced on March 3, will continue until March 26, with the state’s annual budget for 2025-26 scheduled for presentation on March 10.