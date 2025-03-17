Ajit Doval, Tulsi Gabbard discuss India-US ties

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with Tulsi Gabbard, who is America's Director of National Intelligence here in New Delhi on Sunday.



According to sources, Tulsi Gabbard met NSA Doval earlier this evening in New Delhi and they had a detailed discussion on several facets of the Indo-US relationship.



Tulsi Gabbard is visiting India as a part of her multi-nation visit.



This is Gabbard's second international trip as a top Trump administration official. Immediately after she was confirmed a month ago, she travelled to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, as per the New York Times.



The Asia leg of Gabbard's trip will culminate in an address on March 18 at the Raisina Dialogue, a multinational gathering of security officials in Delhi, to which she was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There, Gabbard will hold bilateral meetings with Indian officials and officials from other countries, a senior Trump administration official said.



The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. It is scheduled to be held in Delhi from March 17-19.

