Middle East Airspace Curbs: Airlines to Cancel 444 Flights

New Delhi: Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights on Sunday due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East, according to the civil aviation ministry.On Saturday, the civil aviation ministry reviewed the preparedness of the aviation stakeholders against the backdrop of flight disruptions in the wake of the attacks on Iran by Israel and the US.

"Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 410 flights of domestic carriers were cancelled on 28 February, and 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on 1 March," the ministry said in a post on X on Sunday early morning.

Aviation regulator DGCA is closely coordinating with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety and operational regulations.

Also, major airports remain on operational alert to manage potential diversions and ensure seamless passenger facilitation.

Passenger assistance, airline coordination, and terminal crowd management are being closely monitored, with senior officials deployed on the ground, the ministry said.

It said the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) continues to closely monitor passenger concerns and facilitate prompt redressal.

"On 28 February, AirSewa recorded 216 grievances, and 105 grievances were resolved during the same period, ensuring necessary support to affected passengers," it added.