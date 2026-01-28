 Top
Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to Probe Baramati Plane Crash

28 Jan 2026 12:30 PM IST

The Learjet 46, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crash-landed at the airport

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane in flames after it crashed during landing, at Baramati in Pune district, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the plane crash at Baramati airport that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday. The Learjet 46, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crash-landed at the airport. There were five people onboard, including the crew members, according to the aviation regulator DGCA.

A senior official told PTI that the AAIB will be visiting the crash site and it will be investigating the accident.

AAIB is responsible for classifying safety occurrences involving aircraft operating in Indian airspace as accidents, serious incidents, or incidents. It carries out detailed investigations into accidents and also suggests measures to improve safety.

( Source : PTI )
PTI
