Air India, IndiGo Announce Potential Delays, Advisory Issued

New Delhi: Air travel across several routes may face disruptions as domestic carriers Air India and IndiGo on Saturday announced potential delays and schedule adjustments following a technical directive issued by Airbus for its global A320 family fleet.

In a post on X, Air India said it is "aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in service across airline operators," noting that the requirement will involve a "software/hardware realignment" on part of its fleet.

"Air India regrets any inconvenience this may cause to passengers till the reset is carried out across the fleet. We request customers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and connect with our contact centre for any further assistance," the airline added.

On November 11, Air India also announced the successful completion of the retrofit programme for its legacy A320neo fleet, with the final of 27 aircraft returning to service with brand-new cabin interiors and the airline's new livery. With these, 14 newly delivered A320neo aircraft, and those integrated after the Vistara merger, Air India now operates 104 A320 family aircraft with new or upgraded interiors.

In a separate post on X, IndiGo emphasised that "safety comes first" and confirmed it is carrying out the mandated updates across its A320 aircraft "with full diligence and care, in line with all safety protocols."

"While we work through these precautionary updates, some flights may see slight schedule changes," the airline said.

IndiGo added that its teams are available 24x7 to support passengers with rebooking, updates and information, urging travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Both airlines assured customers of continuous assistance as they undertake the precautionary measures mandated by Airbus.