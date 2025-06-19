Air India CEO Assures Safety Compliance After AI171 Crash

Following the Air India Flight AI171 crash on June 12 Air India has announced a 15% reduction in its international widebody flights. The decision will be implemented from June 20 to mid-July.In a message, Air India CEO and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He assured that the carrier remains committed to supporting affected families and also cooperating fully with authorities in the probe to detect the reason for the tragic crash."Arising from this tragedy, and as directed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), we've been conducting thorough safety inspections on our 33 Boeing 787 aircraft. So far, inspections have been completed on 26 and these have been cleared for service. The remaining aircraft are currently in planned maintenance and will have these additional checks done before being released into service. Following the review, the DGCA has confirmed that our Boeing 787 fleet and maintenance processes fully meet safety standards," said Air India CEO in his message.Campbell Wilson added that the plane met with the mishap was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. "Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight," he added.Air India CEO noted that enhanced pre-flight safety checks are being conducted on the Boeing 787 fleet and, as an added measure, on Boeing 777 aircraft, as a confidence-building measure.The time required for enhanced safety inspections—along with additional operational challenges such as airspace closures in Iran and the Middle East, airport restrictions, and routine technical issues—has led to a spike in long-haul cancellations." If your flight is impacted, we will contact you to offer rebooking on another flight at no extra cost, or a full refund. We will share the updated international schedule within the next few days," assured Campbell Wilson in his message.He thanked passengers for their understanding, reiterating that safety remains the airline’s highest priority.