AIMIM MLAs Urge Cops To Let Biz Run 24x7 in Ramzan

Hyderabad: AIMIM legislators led by Jaffar Hussain Meraj, on the directives of their president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, met heads of the tri-commissionerates seeking permission to allow business establishments to operate 24/7 throughout Ramzan

They also submitted a Government Order (GO) that was subsequently passed by the government, emphasising the need for business establishments to remain open around the clock during the auspicious month.

"We met the city police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty, and Rachakonda police commissioner Tarun Joshi, requesting them to facilitate the functioning of business establishments 24/7 for the convenience of Rozadars during Ramzan," said Miraj.

The respective commissioners assured the AIMIM delegation that instructions would be issued to their subordinates to permit business establishments to operate around the clock.