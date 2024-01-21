AIIMS Reverses Decision, OPD to Remain Open During Ayodhya Event

Hyderabad: In a recent development, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has revised its earlier decision to temporarily close the Outpatient Department (OPD) services until 2:30 pm on Monday, coinciding with the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. A new office memorandum has clarified that the OPD will now remain open throughout the day, ensuring that patients with scheduled appointments are not inconvenienced.

The updated circular, issued as a continuation of the communication on January 20, emphasizes the commitment to providing uninterrupted healthcare services and aims to prevent any disruption in patient care during the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. The memorandum reassures that essential clinical care services will continue to operate without interruption.



The initial official memorandum from AIIMS, Delhi, had previously acknowledged the government's declaration of a half-day holiday on January 22 in light of the Ram temple consecration ceremony. However, it had clarified that critical and emergency services would remain operational despite the holiday. With this recent reversal, the AIIMS OPD will now remain fully operational on Monday, ensuring ongoing medical assistance for patients with scheduled appointments. The Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony is scheduled to take place on the same day.

