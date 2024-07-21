AICC Dissolves Odisha Congress PCC, Appoints New Leaders

Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday announced the dissolution of the Odisha Congress Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

In a letter, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal informed, "The Congress president has approved the proposal of the complete dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, including the PCC president and its executive committee."

The AICC has also dissolved the district, Mandal Congress Committees, frontal organisations, departments, and cells with immediate effect. The current district congress presidents will serve as acting presidents until new district presidents are appointed.

In another development, the AICC also appointed three-time MLA Rama Chandra Kadam as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Odisha. Earlier, it was speculated that five-time MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati might be appointed as CLP leader.

Similarly, Ashok Das has been appointed Deputy Leader of CLP, and CS Raazen Ekka appointed Congress chief whip.

Now all eyes are on who will succeed Sarat Pattanayak as the OPCC chief.

Senior Congress leaders Bhakta Das and Mohammad Moquim are said to be in the race for the PCC president. Speculation is also rife over the name of former PCC president Jayadev Jena.

Ashok Das, who has been appointed as the deputy CLP leader, said, “The way Congress won 14 seats from 9 seats shows that our performance improved this time. We will raise the problems of Odisha and other issues before the government and take steps for the welfare of the people.”

On the new PCC president, Das said, “Everybody will abide by whatever decision AICC will take. Blaming PCC president Sarat Pattnayak alone for the poll debacle is not right as there were some problems on the part of other leaders as well. If BJP can form a government from being in opposition, the Congress will also put up a good show.”